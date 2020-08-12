Compton Requiring Face Coverings in Public

The city of Compton will require people to wear face coverings in public to guard against further spread of the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

The order applies to anyone within city limits failing to wear a face mask and business owners failing to comply with Los Angeles County shutdown orders and restrictions in accordance with the city's local COVID-19 emergency order.

After a written warning for the first violation, the city will impose fines of $500 for a second violation, $750 for a third violation, and $1,000 for a fourth violation.

"As the COVID-19 cases in Compton continue to grow exponentially, we are issuing this order to ensure residents and visitors comply with coronavirus restrictions that can help save lives and reduce the spread," City Manager Craig Cornwell said.

"We urge everyone to wear a mask when stepping outside their home, not just to protect themselves, but to help keep others around them safe from this virus that continues to hurt families and our local economy. We also ask businesses to continue practicing safe measures to protect their staff and customers."

The city will partner with Compton Station deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for enforcement.