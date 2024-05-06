Traffic

Construction worker killed in crash on freeway in Chino

Two construction workers were hit by a truck on the 71 Freeway.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A construction worker was killed Monday when a box truck driver crashed on a freeway in Chino.

The crash was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on the northbound 71 Freeway near Euclid Avenue in the community about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. A truck crashed off the right shoulder and down an embankment, striking two construction workers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One worker died at the scene. Details about the condition of the second victim were not immediately available.

The box truck ended up on its side on the embankment.

The workers were contracted by Caltrans, the CHP said.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Two lanes were closed for the crash investigation.

