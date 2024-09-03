Cooling centers open in LA as escape from scorching heat

As sweltering temperatures continue to scorch Southern California, the City of Los Angeles announced relief from the heat in the form of cooling centers.

The centers, which are available to the public for free, offer a space to escape from the elevated temperatures inside an air-conditioned space. The following centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:

Fred Roberts Recreation Center -- 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles, CA 90011

Mid Valley Senior Center -- 8801 Kester Ave., Panorama City, CA 91402

Sunland Senior Center -- 8640 Fenwick St., Sunland, CA 91040

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center -- 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90008

Lincoln Heights Senior Center -- 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles, CA 90031

In addition to these augmented cooling centers, the city reminded the public that public libraries, recreation centers, community pools and splash pads can also serve as a good escape from the heat. A free app called Cool Spots LA can help residents locate their nearest cooling center or public space to cool off. Click here for more information on the app.

To help unsheltered residents on Skid Row feel some relief from the heat, climate stations will be situated in several locations. These stations will provide cold beverages, seating and shade. They’ll be located at:

Towne St. (between 5th St. & 6th St.) across the street from the ReFresh Spot.

San Pedro St. mid-block between 6th St. & 7th St.

The ReFresh Spot -- 544 Towne Ave. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The openings of these cooling centers and climate stations come as the Southland faces triple-digit weather this week. The valleys and inland communities will be most impacted by the unforgiving heat, according to meteorologists.