Labor Day kicks off a warm week in Southern California. Here's when the heat peaks

Temperatures will go from warm to warmer this week with widespread triple-digit heat by mid-week in Southern California.

Temperatures Tuesday through Friday in the valleys and inland communities will reach triple digits. Expect highs in the mid- to high-90s in the Los Angeles basin and high-80s on the coast for the rest of the week.

"It's going to sizzle, and it's only going to get hotter in the coming days," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "We're bracing for a heat wave starting tomorrow and lasting all the way through Friday with a moderate to high risk for heat illness."

On Monday, the high will reach 90 degrees in the LA basin with triple-digits in the Antelope Valley.

Temperatures are expected to increase by a few degrees each day this week with the high reaching 94 in the LA basin by Wednesday. Triple-digit heat will spread into the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys Tuesday and the San Gabriel Valley by Thursday.

Nighttime temperatures will remain in the 70s in the valleys this week.

An excessive heat watch for all of Southern California with the exception of coastal communities will begin Tuesday and continue through Friday. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week, when temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Elevated wildfire conditions will accompany the hot and dry weather in the mountains, valleys and deserts.

