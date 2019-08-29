One woman said a wild aggressive pig chased her, and now the city of Corona is warning residents to watch out for unfriendly boars. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Published 4 hours ago)

The city of Corona has now issued what could be described as an unusual alert: Residents are being warned to watch out for wild pigs because they may become aggressive.

Resident Barbara Andrews said she had an encounter with a wild pig recently, and it took a turn.

She was walking her dog down Orange Heights Lane when she saw something strange in the bushes.

At first she didn't know what it was, so she pulled out her phone and started recording.

"When I crossed the street next time I looked up, and there was a huge hog in front of me. And I'm trying to think, 'what the heck is going on?'" she said.

She said her instinct was to run.

"I was afraid for my dog, and I stopped and I looked back and he was still coming so I started screaming," she said. "I just kept running and I looked back again and he was still coming at me."

The pig eventually went the other direction, but Andrews was so shaken up by the incident that she called animal control.

The next day officers shot the wild pig with a tranquilizer dart and brought it to Riverside County Animal Services.

"Our friends at Fish and Wildlife say that these animals tend to keep to themselves -- they don't want anything to do with us," said John Welsh of Riverside County Animal Services.

Welsh said that pig in particular may have been aggressive because it was frightened.

But neighbors say in recent months wild pigs have become an issue in southwest Corona -- so much so that Thursday the city of Corona issued an alert to residents warning people to stay away from wild pigs, especially adult pigs.

"This is a very big animal, and some of them do have tusks," Welsh said. "And a little kid is not going to do well against a 100-pound animal when it's charging at them, so parents should probably be on the lookout, and alert."

Corona city officials say residents should stay calm if they see a wild pig and just slowly walk away.

That's advice Andrews said she will take to heart if she encounters another one.

Animal control officers say wild pigs that have piglets are potentially more dangerous because they are protecting their young.