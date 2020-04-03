Three New Coronavirus Testing Sites Are Opening in LA County

Three more drive-up testing sites for the new coronavirus are opening Friday in Los Angeles County with plans underway for at least three additional locations.

Sites opening Friday are in Pomona, Redondo Beach and Palmdale. The three other sites in the planning stages are expected to be located in Northridge, Long Beach, Lancaster and Pasadena.

Testing sites in Lancaster and Glendale are already operating.

Here’s what to know about the locations opening Friday and how to get a test.

Locations

Pomona Fairplex at Gate 17, W. McKinley/Fairplex Drive

South Bay Galleria at 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach

Antelope Valley Mall at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale

Who Can Get a Test?

The county's COVID-19 testing is limited to the most vulnerable residents -- those who are age 65 and older and/or have underlying health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, chronic lung disease, or moderate to severe asthma.

Testing is also limited to those who are immunocompromised, including as a result of cancer treatment, and/or have been subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period because they have been exposed to an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and have more than seven days of the two-week quarantine period remaining.

How Do I Get Tested?

Testing is by appointment only. Walk-up appointments are not available. Anyone interested in getting tested must first register on the screening website. This first step determines if people are eligible to be tested.

At the website, individuals are asked to answer basic questions, including name, date of birth, address and whether they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

The website -- in real time -- determines and confirms an individual's testing eligibility. Those who receive confirmation of testing eligibility will then be given a selection of testing sites, and available appointment times to complete the test registration process.

The registration number will be required at the testing site. All of the testing locations are drive-up and clients stay in their vehicles for tests -- though pedestrian clients with appointments can be tested, as well.

How to Get a Coronavirus Test

What Happens During the Test?

The test is a self-administered oral swab, meaning people must swab their own mouths/throats using instructions provided to them at the site. The testing process takes between 5 and 10 minutes, however waiting times may vary. More information and frequently asked questions are available here.

"The goal is to increase testing capacity as quickly as possible in Los Angeles County to meet the community's needs, which are growing every day," said Dr. Clayton Kazan, medical director of the L.A. County Fire Department, who is leading the countywide coordination of COVID-19 testing.