County Offers Discounted Fees to Encourage Residents to Adopt Big Dogs

The fee to adopt a large dog from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will be reduced to $22 through Jan. 31 in an attempt to increase adoptions.

Big dogs make up a disproportionate amount of the animals killed in California's animal shelters because they are not adopted, according to Don Belton, the public information officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

The adoption fee includes microchipping, spaying or neutering and vaccinations. A large dog is considered to be one weighing at least 35 pounds.

Families interested in fostering a dog will receive free food, supplies, and medical treatment, Belton said. 

The goal of the "Live Large -- Adopt a Big Dog" campaign "is to get 500 or more big dogs into homes in two weeks," said Kaylee Hawkins, Pacific Region director of the Best Friends Animal Society, which is partnering with the department on the campaign.

“Since it's been hard to live large in the usual ways during this pandemic, our message is that a big dog can bring lots of love and fun into your life,'' Hawkins said.

“Even if you live in a small space, there's a big dog waiting in a shelter that can be perfect for you.'' 

Those interested in adopting or fostering can preview available dogs, and receive hours of operation and further information, at www.animalcare.lacounty.gov

