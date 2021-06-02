COVID-19 Grants to Help Theaters in LA's District 13 Fund Online Performances, Workshops

Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O'Farrell on Wednesday announced a COVID-19 grant program in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs to help theaters in his district create online performances and experiences.

"I know from my own experiences as an artist here in Los Angeles just how integral the theater community is to our city," O'Farrell said. "The 13th District, in particular, is home to many theaters that are small in size but large in impact. I will always support the LA small theater community in any way I can -- especially now, as we set our sights on emerging from the pandemic."

The program will give up to 25 grants of $5,000 each to nonprofit and for-profit theaters, theater troupes, and venues in Council District 13 that have less than 50 paid annual workers, including proprietors, salaried employees, and independent contractors.

The district includes parts of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Little Armenia, Mid-Wilshire, Koreatown, Thai Town, and Silver Lake.

The grants can be used to create online experiences like workshops, community classes, play readings, one-person shows, and virtual versions of past performances.

"The Department of Cultural Affairs is proud to partner with Councilmember O'Farrell on this important initiative," said Danielle Brazell, DCA General Manager. "A vibrant theater community is a key ingredient of a dynamic city, and we are determined to help our brilliant local artists emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than before."

People can apply through 11:59 p.m. July 2. The application is available here.