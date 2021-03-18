Track COVID-19 Vaccinations in LA With These Interactive Tools

Check back for daily updates.

By Heather Navarro

By Heather Navarro

As COVID vaccines are being administered at higher rates, and tier restrictions begin to ease, many LA residents might be wondering just how many residents in their neighborhoods have been inoculated.

In Los Angeles County, people who are 65 and older, those who work in childcare, emergency services and food services are all eligible for the vaccine.

People with underlying health conditions, like diabetes, cancer, and pregnancy were also added to the vaccine eligibility list March 13.

As the White House touts the U.S. nearing the 100-millionth vaccine mark in President Joe Biden's first 100 days in office, check out these interactive tools to see how many vaccines have been given in your neighborhood.

Map

Click on a city on the map below to see how many vaccines have been administered.

Search Tool

Use the interactive tool below to see how many residents in Los Angeles County cities have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Use the interactive tool below to see how many vaccine doses have been administered in your area. You can then compare your county to others across the state.

California COVID-19 Vaccinations

The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.

Source: The statewide totals for doses administered reflect Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Otherwise we used data from the California Department of Public Health.
Amy O’Kruk/NBC

Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us