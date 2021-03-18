As COVID vaccines are being administered at higher rates, and tier restrictions begin to ease, many LA residents might be wondering just how many residents in their neighborhoods have been inoculated.

In Los Angeles County, people who are 65 and older, those who work in childcare, emergency services and food services are all eligible for the vaccine.

People with underlying health conditions, like diabetes, cancer, and pregnancy were also added to the vaccine eligibility list March 13.

As the White House touts the U.S. nearing the 100-millionth vaccine mark in President Joe Biden's first 100 days in office, check out these interactive tools to see how many vaccines have been given in your neighborhood.

Map

Click on a city on the map below to see how many vaccines have been administered.