Water Bursts From Hydrant Damaged in Universal City SUV Crash

A SUV crashed into a hydrant, unleashing a geyser of water at a busy Universal City intersection.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Water burst from a fire hydrant that was damaged in a crash Thursday in Universal City.

The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. at Lankershim and Cahuenga boulevards, near the Universal/Studio City Metro station. Crews are working to shut off water, which was shooting from the damaged hydrant.

A SUV ended up on the sidewalk under the geyser of water.

Details about injuries were not immediately available.

