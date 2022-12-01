Water Bursts From Hydrant Damaged in Universal City SUV Crash

Water burst from a fire hydrant that was damaged in a crash Thursday in Universal City.
The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. at Lankershim and Cahuenga boulevards, near the Universal/Studio City Metro station. Crews are working to shut off water, which was shooting from the damaged hydrant.
A SUV ended up on the sidewalk under the geyser of water.
Details about injuries were not immediately available.
