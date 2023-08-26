3 killed, 3 critically injured when driver collides with car carrying 4 Uber passengers

Three people were killed and three people were critically injured Saturday morning in a crash in Westmont that involved two cars, one of which was carrying four Uber passengers.

The crash occurred at about 5:25 a.m. at South Vermont Avenue and West Century Boulevard, several blocks west of the 110 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The LAPD confirmed that three people died at the scene. Three other people were transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance with critical injuries.

A white Mercedes Benz was northbound on Vermont when it crashed into black Honda traveling westbound on Century Boulevard, police said.

“We do believe the white Mercedes ran the red light, hit the Honda on the driver’s side, spun the car out and knocked the rest against the west curb on Vermont,” said LAPD Sgt. Clarence Perkins.

An Uber driver was behind the wheel of the Honda, police said. The driver, along with her male passenger and one person from the Mercedes-Benz, were hospitalized in critical condition.

An Uber spokesperson provided the following statement: "We are heartbroken, and our thoughts are with the families of those involved in this devastating crash. We hope the driver and rider who survived recover swiftly.”