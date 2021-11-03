What to Know Cruise operations at the Port of Los Angeles resumed on Sept. 25.

People seeking to take cruises from Los Angeles can check out Princess Cruises' 2022 itineraries, which are mainly week-long trips to the Mexican Riviera, with excursions in Cabo San Lucas, Puerta Vallarta and Mazatlan.

The port said that LA is the U.S.' largest "drive-to'' cruise market, with people coming from Phoenix and Las Vegas to embark on cruises, and vacationers from San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver fly to Los Angeles to board cruises.

Now that cruise operations at the Port of Los Angeles have resumed following a year-and-a-half pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the port announced Monday it expects more than 200 cruises to depart from its waterfront in 2022, the most since 2008.



"Resumption of cruises from the L.A. waterfront is not only great news for our cruise partners and local economy, but also the tens of thousands of vacationers who will have a variety of cruise options, itineraries and exciting destinations conveniently accessible from the Port of Los Angeles,'' said Christopher Chase, marketing manager at the Port of Los Angeles.

"Many of these cruise ships are less than five years old, and can be considered destinations in and of themselves, featuring incredible amenities that passengers of all ages can appreciate,'' Chase said.

Princess Cruises is also planning the return of its 14-day trip to the Hawaiian Islands once Hawaii lifts its COVID-19 travel restrictions.



Norwegian Cruise Lines offers the largest ships serving the U.S. West Coast, with capacity for up to 4,500 people sailing to the Mexican Riviera.



Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines offers year-round, twice-weekly, three- day trips to Ensenada, Mexico, and four-day cruises to Ensenada and Catalina Island.



Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines are the port's longest-standing cruise partners, but luxury cruise lines Oceania, Regent Seven Seas, Viking Cruises, Crystal, Seabourn, Cunard and NYK also have sailings scheduled in 2022 from the L.A. Waterfront.

Cruise operations at the Port of Los Angeles resumed on Sept. 25, with the Grand Princess cruise ship setting sale for a five-day trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Before that, the last cruise ship that set sale from the port was the Norwegian Cruise Line Joy, which left on March 15, 2020, according to the port.



According to the Port of Los Angeles, each cruise ship in Los Angeles contributes more than $1 million in economic activity. During a busy cruise weekend, when as many as four ships are in the port, about 20,000 travelers can enter the L.A. Waterfront.

People can check the port's cruise schedule here.