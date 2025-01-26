DEA in LA says it's cooperating with feds on immigration enforcement efforts

The Los Angeles-based Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters said it’s cooperating with federal law enforcement entities on immigration enforcement efforts.

In social media posts, the agency said Matthew Allen, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s LA field division, is assisting the Department of Homeland Security with the matter. The post was paired with images of uniformed law enforcement agents in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

The move comes as President Donald Trump cracks down on immigration. His efforts included sweeping executive orders aiming to end birthright citizenship, ramping up deportations and deactivating the CBP One application, which allowed migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. to submit their information and schedule appointments at border ports of entry.

#Developing in LA today. Matthew Allen, Special Agent in Charge, DEA LA Field Division: The DEA, along with our Deptarment of Justice partners, is assisting DHS and other federal law enforcement partners with their #immigration enforcement efforts. @DHSgov @TheJusticeDept @DEAHQ pic.twitter.com/1DTysf0dwl — DEALosAngeles (@DEALOSANGELES) January 26, 2025

It is unclear which communities will be affected by the cooperation, but the Los Angeles City Council formally adopted a sanctuary city ordinance late last year, which prohibits city resources or personnel from being used to help federal enforcement of immigration laws.

The Los Angeles Police Department also complies with its Special Order 40, which bars officers from asking about immigration status or make arrests related to a person's status.

There is an exception for LAPD to assist federal immigration officers for cases involving serious offenses, however. It allows police to communicate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for a migrant convicted of a violent felony, deported but returns to the United States -- which is the LAPD's current procedure.