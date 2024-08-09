Dead bat infected with rabies found in Pasadena

A dead bat infected with rabies was found in Pasadena, the city’s Public Health Department said Thursday.

The rabid animal, which was found near the intersection of East Green Street and South Hudson Avenue, is the first bad to test positive for rabies this year, according to Manuel Carmona, Acting Director of Public Health.

“While the last rabid bat in Pasadena was found in 2019, there is the potential for additional rabid bats in the region,” Carmona said. “Community members are encouraged to avoid contact with and immediately report injured or dead bats.”

People should never touch a bat with bare hands, officials said. Instead they are encouraged to report injured, sick or dead bats to authorities.

“A scratch from a tooth or bite from a rabid animal could cause rabies infection in people or other animals,” Carmona added. “In the event of skin contact with a bat, wash the area immediately with soap and water and seek medical care.”

Rabid bats are typically found between July and September in Los Angeles County.