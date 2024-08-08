Puppy dumping prompts warning from Mission Viejo officials

Ten newborn puppies were dumped outside Mission Viejo's animal care center, prompting city officials to remind the public they can find homes for any unwanted pets and to take advantage of its services.

The puppies were chucked out of a vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. July 24 and abandoned in a puppy pool wedged in some bushes near the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center, according to city spokeswoman Kelly Tokarski.

Hours later, a volunteer dog walker for the center spotted the 3-week-old puppies and the canines were immediately brought into the shelter to be nursed back to health, Tokarski said.

The puppies are with volunteer foster families, she added. It was "miraculous" that the puppies stayed together and weren't attacked by a coyote overnight, Tokarski said.

Surveillance video showed the suspect who dumped the dogs, and the next day officials were able to track down the man, Tokarski said.

The mother of the puppies, Holly, was seized and reunited with her newborns, Tokarski said.

Holly is at the Animal Services Center, Tokarski said. All the dogs are in good health and will be available to adopt soon, she said. Any pet owner who wants to rid themselves of an animal has legal options, Tokarski said.

Even if the Animal Services Center is full officials have relationships with many organizations that can take them in, she added.