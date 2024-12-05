Check your tickets! Deadline to claim nearly $200 Mega Million jackpot sold at Encino gas station is Saturday

The deadline to claim a Mega Million ticket worth $197 million is this Saturday, according to California Lottery officials.

The ticket that matched all six numbers was purchased at a Chevron gas station in Encino on Dec. 8. The winning numbers were 21, 26, 53, 66, 70 and 13.

Two jackpot tickets matching all six numbers were sold at the same location that day for a total prize of $395 million, lottery officials said. One winning ticket was claimed during the summer, so left now is the winner of the second ticket.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

California Lottery identified the winner of half of the $395-million Mega Millions jackpot as F. Lahijani in June.

“We have no way of knowing who has the second jackpot-winning ticket from that incredible night,” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson.

Lottery officials said the expiration date to claim a jackpot is one year from the date of the draw.

Mega Millions winners must fill out a claim form and take it to one of the nine California Lottery offices. Another option is filling out a form online, mail it along with the winning ticket to Lottery headquarters in Sacramento on or before Dec. 7, 2024.

California Lottery officials said if the prize is not claimed by the expiration date, the money will go to California public schools.

The lucky gas station received a bonus of more than $1.9 million for selling the winning tickets.