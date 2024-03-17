Los Angeles

Deadly car crash snarls traffic on 10 Freeway near University Park

By Karla Rendon

A Tesla and a pickup truck are both heavily damaged following a deadly crash near University Park on Sunday, March 17, 2024.
NewsChopper 4

At least one person was killed and five others were hurt Sunday following a car crash that has heavily impacted traffic on the 10 Freeway near University Park.

The crash was reported on the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway near Hoover Street. There, a pickup truck and a Tesla – both with extensive damage – were seen on the side of the freeway as several first responders assessed the scene.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately clear. It is not known at this time when the scene will be cleared.

Authorities did not release the name of the deceased.

This article tagged under:

Los Angelescar crash
