Deadly double shooting under investigation in San Pedro

A double homicide is under investigation after two people were shot near an adult care facility in San Pedro on Thursday.

The deadly shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Cruz and Meyler Streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, law enforcement was made aware of “a couple of people down,” according to the department.

One person died at the scene and the other died of their injuries at a nearby hospital.

Authorities did not release the names of the deceased but did say one victim was 19 years old and the other was 47.

LAPD said witnesses reported seeing possible suspects leave in a blue sedan. Further details on that vehicle or a suspect description were not immediately available. The department did not say if any arrests were made in connection with the shootings nor did it say if the shooter or shooters remain on the loose.

It is unclear what led up to the violence.