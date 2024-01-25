Santa Monica

Deadly shooting in Santa Monica under investigation

No arrests were reported in connection with the shooting.

By City News Service

Police investigate a shooting in Santa Monica on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.
An unidentified victim was fatally wounded Thursday in a shooting in Santa Monica, and an investigation was underway.

The shooting occurred about 10:25 a.m. in the 2600 block of 29th Street, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

"Officers located one victim who has been transported to a local hospital," police said in a statement, announcing later that the person had died.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available. Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.

Video from the scene showed police closely examining a dark-colored car parked on the street. Investigators closed 29th Street in the area while the investigation was being conducted.

