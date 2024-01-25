Deadly shooting in Santa Monica under investigation

An unidentified victim was fatally wounded Thursday in a shooting in Santa Monica, and an investigation was underway.

The shooting occurred about 10:25 a.m. in the 2600 block of 29th Street, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

"Officers located one victim who has been transported to a local hospital," police said in a statement, announcing later that the person had died.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available. Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Video from the scene showed police closely examining a dark-colored car parked on the street. Investigators closed 29th Street in the area while the investigation was being conducted.