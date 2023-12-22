Death of year-old girl near LAX under investigation: LAPD

A girl about a year old died today near Los Angeles International Airport, and an investigation was underway, authorities said.

Officers were sent to Sepulveda and West Century boulevards about 10:10 a.m. on a report of a "medical emergency," according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the girl's name or cause of death, police said. The LAPD's Abused Child Unit was assigned to conduct a death investigation, police said.

The child was found on a bus bench, according to KFI, which reported that she, her sister, and her mother were homeless. The other young girl was placed in the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, and the mother was being interviewed by detectives, KFI reported.