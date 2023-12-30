5 arrested, 2 injured in large brawl at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance

Five people were arrested after a gathering of about 1,000 youths turned into a brawl Saturday night at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Two people, a youth and police officer, suffered minor injuries in the unruly gathering that drew a large police response to the mall. Video captured several people running and screaming as minors fought one another at the shopping plaza, leading to a call of a disturbance.

The Torrance Police Department said officers patrolling the area saw several minors fighting amongst themselves and due to the large number of minors, officers escorted them off the property. The teens then became aggressive toward officers, prompting them to request help from other agencies.

"Torrance Police Officers were on foot patrol at the Del Amo Fashion Center when they observed a group of juveniles engaging in disruptive behavior," police said in a statement. "As Torrance Police Officers assisted with addressing the initial group of disruptive juveniles, additional groups continued to amass in various locations throughout the area and displayed increasingly disruptive behavior."

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 captured at least a dozen cruisers parked alongside the shopping plaza and several officers in riot gear near an entrance.

Several streets were shut down. They have since reopened.

No looting or vandalism was reported. Three girls and two boys were arrested, police said.

"We have entered a very sad state when youth visit our community and cause harm and havoc,'' Torrance Mayor George K. Chen said in a statement. "We can and must be better. The coordination and response from our police department and their regional partners is appreciated by our Torrance community."

The injured Torrance police officer and a juvenile were treated at the scene.