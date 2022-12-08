A thief took off in a delivery van loaded with packages just moments after the driver got out of the truck to drop off items at a Riverside County home.

Security camera video showed the driver walking from the parked van toward a residence just after 6 p.m. Dec. 3. in San Jacinto. As she disappeared from view, someone got into the truck and drove off.

The driver can be heard shouting from the front door at the thief when she noticed the van backing out of the cul-de-sac.

"It was within seconds," said resident Ren Sulit. "She wasn't even done dropping the package off, and the van was already in reverse."

Sulit said he is often worried about people stealing packages from outside his home. But watching someone steal a van full of deliveries was a surprise.

"A lot of people lost a lot of Christmas gifts, I'm assuming," Sulit said.

It's not clear how many packages were inside the van. Police confirmed that the van is contracted to deliver Amazon packages, but was privately owned.

Sulit said he spoke with the driver, who told him she lost personal items, including her purse, phone and identification.

An Amazon spokesperson said they are working with investigators.

No arrests have been reported.