Powerful Delta IV Heavy Rocket Due to Launch From Southern California Coast

The three-engine configuration sitting on the launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base produces enormous thrust and some spectacular images.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A brawny Delta 4 Heavy rocket is scheduled for liftoff Monday from the Southern California coast. 

Watch Live (1:30 p.m.): Refresh this page to watch the launch.

The United Launch Alliance rocket is due to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 1:47 p.m. California time. The rocket will likely be visible over parts of Southern California.

The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County on Jan. 19, 2019.

The U.S. national security mission will mark the 386th Delta launch since 1960 and the 13th in the Delta VI Heavy configuration, which makes for an imposing sight on the launch pad. 

According to the company, the Delta IV Heavy rocket includes three liquid hydrogen-liquid oxygen engines that can produce a combined 2.1 million pounds of thrust. A Delta IV Heavy rocket rumbled into the sky in August 2013 from Vandenberg Air Force Base, drawing spectators who wanted to witness its considerable power. 

RocketVandenberg Air Force Base
