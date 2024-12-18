Los Angeles

Deputy Mayor of Public Safety on administrative leave over FBI investigation into LA City Hall bomb threat

Brian Williams' home was raided by the FBI on Tuesday as they investigated an alleged bomb threat against Los Angeles City Hall.

By Benjamin Papp

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 03: Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Brian K. Williams delivers a speech during the graduation ceremony for LAPD recruit class 11-23 at the Los Angeles Police Academy in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Brian Williams was placed on administrative leave early Wednesday afternoon following an investigation into a bomb threat he allegedly made against City Hall earlier this year.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department statement, the agency's initial investigation determined Williams was likely the "source of the threat.''

Williams' home was raided by the FBI on Tuesday, according to a statement from Mayor Karen Bass’ office. 

Los Angeles Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl issued the following statement.

“The Mayor's Office was notified that the FBI searched the home of Deputy Mayor Brian Williams yesterday as part of an investigation into a bomb threat he allegedly made against City Hall earlier this year," the mayor's office statement said. "He was immediately placed on administrative leave. The Mayor takes this matter very seriously. When the threat was reported, LAPD investigated and determined there was no immediate danger. Following additional investigation, LAPD referred this matter to the FBI for further investigation.”

He joined Bass' office in March 2023, and worked closely with the LAPD, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and other emergency services. 

“Due to the department's working relationship with Mr. Williams, the investigation was referred to the FBI,'' the LAPD said in a statement. “The FBI remains the investigating agency.''

Prior to joining the mayor's office, Williams served as the executive director of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission for seven years. Williams also previously served as deputy mayor under Mayor James Hahn.

