Did you feel it? 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Rancho Palos Verdes area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude 4.1 struck off the coast just south of Rancho Palos Verdes Monday at 8:27 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The New Year's Day earthquake, reported to be about 11 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes at a depth of about 7 miles, was felt by area residents.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn posted about the quake on X: "Did anyone else feel it? I did!'' In response to hers and other posts, people replied that they felt mild shaking and vibrations.

3.9 magnitude right off the PV Peninsula .

Hahn also posted that there have been no reports of damage so far, although, officials are still conducting assessments.

A Palos Verdes Estates Police Department dispatcher confirmed that there have been no injuries or damages reported so far in the area, and a watch commander at the Lomita Sheriff's Station, which covers Rancho Palos Verdes, also said there have been no reports of damage