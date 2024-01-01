earthquake

Did you feel it? 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Rancho Palos Verdes area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude 4.1 struck off the coast just south of Rancho Palos Verdes Monday at 8:27 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The New Year's Day earthquake, reported to be about 11 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes at a depth of about 7 miles, was felt by area residents.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn posted about the quake on X: "Did anyone else feel it? I did!'' In response to hers and other posts, people replied that they felt mild shaking and vibrations.

Hahn also posted that there have been no reports of damage so far, although, officials are still conducting assessments.

A Palos Verdes Estates Police Department dispatcher confirmed that there have been no injuries or damages reported so far in the area, and a watch commander at the Lomita Sheriff's Station, which covers Rancho Palos Verdes, also said there have been no reports of damage

