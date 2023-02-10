Diego Cocca will have his work cut out as Mexico’s new national soccer team coach, after Mexico failed to make it out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.

It was the first time Mexico hadn’t advanced to the round of 16 since 1978.

¡𝑩𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒐, 𝑫𝒊𝒆𝒈𝒐 𝑪𝒐𝒄𝒄𝒂! 🇲🇽

Con la misma pasión por el fútbol y el amor por México, hoy comenzamos a escribir una nueva historia juntos. 💚#LaSelecciónEsDeTodos I #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/c5XObGiOpE — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) February 10, 2023

But the Argentine coach has a reputation for breaking losing streaks. Cocca, 50, was presented Friday as the new national coach, replacing Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"We want everyone to want to be part of the National Team, to know that it represents us all. We want the 18 teams in Mexico's Leagues to want to be part of this team", said Cocca during today's press conference.

Some had been pulling for Miguel Herrera or Uruguayan Guillermo Almada to take over the helm. But Cocca was the coach who helped Mexico’s first-division Atlas team win its first domestic championship in 70 years.

“I believe a lot in Mexican soccer players and their talent,” Cocca said. “But talent is not enough, you have to give them a whole lot of tools so they can take off, and that is my goal, I want to make them take off.”

“I want it to be a winning team and to be able to face whatever is thrown at it,” he said of the national team. “They sky is the limit.”

🤜🏼🇲🇽🤛🏼

“Estoy convencido de que cuando este país sienta que la Selección es de todos y quieran participar, va a ser difícil que nos paren rumbo al 2026”, Diego Cocca.#LaSelecciónEsDeTodos pic.twitter.com/l8t5CXu4cE — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) February 10, 2023

Cocca has something that Martino may have lacked: a deep connection and experience with Mexican soccer.

Cocca played for Atlas, Veracruz and Querétaro in the Mexican league and has coached Atlas, Santos, Tijuana and, during a brief stint, the Tigres of Nuevo Leon.

"I am convinced that when this country feels that the national team belongs to everyone, and they want to participate, it will be difficult for them to stop us heading towards 2026."