Disney Hikes Prices for Disneyland, California Adventure

The cost of visiting Disney's Anaheim theme parks increased again Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed.

The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers," with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.

The increases break down as follows:

Tier 1: goes from $104 to $114;

Tier 2: goes from $119 to $129;

Tier 3: goes from $134 to $144;

Tier 4: goes from $149 to $159;

Tier 5: goes from $159 to $169; and

Tier 6: goes from $164 to $179.

“Park Hopper'' tickets, which allow guests to visit Disneyland and California Adventure on the same day, also cost more, with the following increases now in effect:

Tier 1: goes from $164 to $179;

Tier 2: goes from $179 to $194;

Tier 3: goes from $194 to $209;

Tier 4: goes from $209 to $224;

Tier 5: goes from $219 to $234; and

Tier 6: goes from $224 to $244.

The least expensive park-hopper ticket will be $169, a new tier.

The cost of multi-day tickets also increased between 9.21% and 11.76%.

The Genie+ pass, which allows guests to bypass the general queue for certain attractions, increased from $20 to $25 when purchased in advance.

Standard parking will still cost $30, but preferred parking in locations closer to trams increased from $45 to $50.

“Disneyland Resort is always planning the next new idea, attraction, and story,” a Disneyland official said in a statement. ‘Our tiered ticketing structure offers guests different options to experience that magic throughout the year, including our lowest price point -- which hasn't changed since 2019.”

The lowest one-day ticket cost remains $104 for admittance to Disneyland, but that price is only available on a small number of days per year.

Disney also raised its theme park prices on October of 2021.