Riverside County

Dive Team Searches for 9-Year-Old Missing in Lake Elsinore

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Riverside County Sheriff’s responded to reports of a child drowning in Lake Elsinore Sunday evening. 

The incident was first reported at approximately 10:35 a.m. where a 9-year-old boy had been swimming with his family and struggled to stay afloat, Riverside County Sheriff’s said. 

The boy’s family tried to help him but he was submerged in the water and they lost sight of him. 

Aviation units and a dive team also responded to the scene and assisted in the search. 

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyLake Elsinore
