Man rescued from water at Willowbrook park in critical condition

A man pulled from the water on Monday from the water at the Magic Johnson Park in the Willowbrook area is in critical condition, said the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Monday.

According to authorities, the incident happened at the 900 block of E. Segundo Blvd at 12:39 p.m.

A tweet by the fire department said an adult male jumped in the water and did not emerge.

The dive team was dispatched to find and rescue the person.

