A new gondola project might be the solution to dodge traffic at Dodger Stadium.

The stadium has large parking lots. But parking your car can be a hassle when fans drive in to grab 56,000 seats.

In addition to reducing congestion, the project aims to alleviate pollution from the idling engines of cars entering and exiting the parking structures.

"This is a way of reducing that kind of load in the parking lot," said Jonathan Parfrey, the executive director of Climate Resolve, the nonprofit behind the project.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Parfrey showed NBC4 around the prototype gondola that sits in the G Lot for fans to explore.

Gondola planners envision fans taking public transit all over the county to Union Station. From there, they can jump on one of the 50 gondolas that constantly circulate to arrive at the game, emissions-free.

The commute by gondola from Union Station to the stadium is seven minutes, Parfrey said. Each car can take 30 passengers, totaling 5,000 people per hour.

Passengers can get on for free with a ticket to the game.

For security purposes, each gondola will have a camera monitoring the ride. Law enforcement will be at either end.

But some residents oppose the gondola, saying they are not pleased that Frank McCourt, former Dodgers owner, is funding the project. Others have started an online petition against the gondolas due to the impact on surrounding communities.

Opponents also filed a legal challenge earlier this year, claiming the project did not have proper public input and will drive lower-income people away.

"We're going to work with the residents," Parfrey said. "We want them to be a part of the process."

An environmental report is being prepared now. The permitting process is set to be completed by 2025.

Project managers said they are hoping for groundbreaking sometime in 2026.