Dodger Stadium hosting a dog adoption event ahead of the holidays

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

By Karla Rendon

Looking to add more love into your life just before the holidays? A pet adoption event hosted at Dodger Stadium on Saturday is looking to help.

Dozens of dogs will be putting their best paw forward for the Homes for the Holidays pet adoption drive. The Dodgers teamed with the LA County Animal Care Centers, the Lucy Pet Foundation and TAVO in hopes of getting as many pooches into responsible and loving homes.

As part of the event, those who adopt a dog will get a free bag of Lucy Pet Food, free grooming for their new pets and the first 100 adoptions will come with a free TAVO pet car seat or carrier.

Dodger alum Steve Garvey will be present at the event signing autographs for the cause, and Emmy-winning dog trainer Brandon McMillan will also be there to help families choose the best dogs for them.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Dodger Stadium’s parking lot at 76 Station.

