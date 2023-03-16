Hollywood

Husky Reunited With Owner After Fall Down Hill Behind Hollywood Sign

A husky is safe after a hike that went all downhill after he became separated from his owner.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A husky went Hollywood Thursday afternoon during a hike behind one of Los Angeles' most famous landmarks.

A woman called 911 for help while she was hiking on Mount Lee, on the Wisdom/Magic Tree trail, with her two dogs when one of them separated from them, Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department said. A group of 45 Los Angeles firefighters responded to the scene to help the woman rescue the dog as TV helicopters captured the scenes overhead.

The dog appeared to be uninjured and in good condition, moving around in the brush on the hill. The area near Mount Lee and Cahuenga Peak is steep, mostly covered in high grass and chaparral.

Hiker Andrew Roda tried to hike down to the dog.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"He was shivering, he was panicked," Roda said. "And I was nervous that I was a stranger and he wouldn't be pleased, and I didn't want to hurt him any worse and didn't want to scare him."

Just as fire-rescue personnel were getting ready to rappel down the hill, the dog scrambled up the hillside on its own to reunite with its owner.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us