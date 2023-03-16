Dog Rescued After Falling Down Hill Behind Hollywood Sign

Firefighters are working to rescue a husky who fell down a hill while hiking with its owner behind the Hollywood sign Thursday afternoon.

A woman called 911 for help while she was hiking on Mount Lee, on the Wisdom Tree trail, with her two dogs when one of them separated from them, Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A group of 45 Los Angeles firefighters reported to the scene to help the woman rescue the dog.

The dog appeared to be uninjured and in good condition, moving around in the brush on the hill.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The area is steep, mostly covered in high grass and chaparral.

No further details were immediately available.