Rescue

Dog Rescued After Falling Down Hill Behind Hollywood Sign

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are working to rescue a husky who fell down a hill while hiking with its owner behind the Hollywood sign Thursday afternoon.

A woman called 911 for help while she was hiking on Mount Lee, on the Wisdom Tree trail, with her two dogs when one of them separated from them, Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A group of 45 Los Angeles firefighters reported to the scene to help the woman rescue the dog.

The dog appeared to be uninjured and in good condition, moving around in the brush on the hill.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The area is steep, mostly covered in high grass and chaparral.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Rescuehollywood sign
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us