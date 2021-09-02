clear the shelters

Some of the Nearly 80 Dogs Illegally Caged at a Riverside County Property Are Ready for Adoption

The dogs were found in small cages on a property in Winchester.

By Tony Shin and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of dogs illegally caged in a field in Riverside County are ready for adoption.

Nearly 80 dogs were found at the Winchester property in August. The seizure order was served on Beeler Road, just north of Simpson Road, where the dogs were kept in cages about four or five to a pen.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Clear the Shelters: Adopt an Animal From a SoCal Shelter

The 76 dogs were placed there by a physically disabled man in his late 50s who does not own the property, which had been converted into a squatter camp. In a two-hour process, the dogs were loaded onto trucks for transportation to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

clear the shelters Aug 23

NBC4 Clear The Shelters Happening Now: Here's Where to Adopt and How to Donate

clear the shelters Aug 25

NBC4 Clear the Shelters: Can't Adopt but Want to Help? Donate to an Animal Shelter

The caged dogs included German shepherd and pit bull mixes.

Most of the dogs were plagued by "fly strikes,'' in which flies infest their coats, a condition that's easily treatable. Five of the dogs were euthanized because of poor health conditions.

“They were living in dirty conditions, cramped conditions,” said Lt. Lesley Huennekens, of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Some of the dogs have behavioral challenges and likely would do well in a home with an experienced dog owner. They have been living in small cages without any socialization.

"Definitely, not first-time owner type dogs," she said. "That's why we'd really like our rescue partners to reach out and help these dogs out."

An animal services spokesman said the dogs' retainer, whose name was not released, identified himself as an "animal rescue'' operator, but he allegedly has no license to operate a kennel and has been known to move around the county.

Code enforcement officers issued citations to the other squatters, red-tagging their trailers and giving them notice to vacate.

This article tagged under:

clear the sheltersRiverside Countydogs
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us