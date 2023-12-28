Who will be top dog at 2024 Rose Bowl? Pasadena shelter pups make prediction

Who will win the 2024 Rose Bowl? Some top dogs in Pasadena seem to know that answer already.

Shelter dogs under the care of Pasadena Humane participated in a different kind of “bowl” game Wednesday to predict which college football team is likely to win.

This is how the doggie Rose “Bowl” worked: among the eight dogs selected to participate, each pup was brought in to face two exactly same bowls filled with the same kibble. The only difference was one was placed below the Michigan Wolverines’ flag while the other was with the red flag of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While 1-year-old pit bull terrier Stuffin and 9-year-old Daisy thought the food from the Alabama bowl was more tasty, the majority of the pups disagreed.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Michigan is the clear favorite, which I’m happy about,” chuckled Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane. “I’m originally from Georgia. Alabama beat Georgia to get to this game.”

But it’s not just fun and games – literally – at Pasadena Humane. While the shelter has been taking care of unadopted animals for the last 120 years, the past few years have been more challenging than others with an exploding number of animals.

“Like many shelters across the country, we have a lot of large dogs,” DuVernet said. “A lot of folks are experiencing housing insecurity and financial insecurities.”

DuVernet said she hoped the puppy Rose Bowl event was an endearing way to urge people to adopt, foster, volunteer or donate.

Pasadena Humane offered an adoption promotion "Roses and Wet Noses" for large dogs of 40lb or more through the end of 2023.

You can see the full list of animals seeking a permanent home from Pasadena Humane.