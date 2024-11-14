DoorDash to deliver groceries to seniors in need

DoorDash is partnering with All Peoples Community Center to deliver groceries to nearly 100 seniors who are coping with food insecurity in the Los Angeles area.

“Usually we give out 20 pounds of food to each household and so that really makes a difference with seniors,” said Capri Downs, the food security manager at All Peoples Community Center. “They are saving cost and money for food and they can use to put toward other goods like rent, health insurance and just helping out with their families ”

Through DoorDash’s Project DASH, six-pound bags of groceries will be delivered to those in need with select people receiving turkeys through the program.

“Through its partnership with Project DASH, All Peoples is tearing down barriers to access, ensuring that time and transportation are no longer Barriers to receiving food and other essential items,” wrote DoorDash and All Peoples Community Center in a joint statement.