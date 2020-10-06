Double Murder Suspect, One of U.S. Marshal's Most-Wanted, Captured After Burbank Rooftop Chase

Double murder suspect Jory John Worthen, one of U.S. Marshal's 15 most wanted fugitives, was captured Monday at a motel in Burbank after jumping from rooftop to rooftop in an effort to get away from authorities, law enforcement sources tell NBC News.

Worthen was taken to custody by members of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, the sources said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 25, 2019 out of Ouachita County, Arkansas for two counts of capital murder in connection with the killing of his girlfriend and 4-year-old son in their home. Worthen was living at the home at the time.

On Feb. 10, a federal arrest warrant was issued for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He was added to the U.S. Marshal's Service Top 15 Most Wanted July 22.

The victims' bodies were found two days after the slayings. Worthen's pickup truck was at the home, but the woman's Honda Accord was missing. It was found July 22 in Seattle at a Burger King parking lot.

Jail records indicated Worthen was booked into jail at about 7 p.m. Monday Records did not indicated an initial court appearance.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.