Double shooting in Hollywood prompts investigation

An investigation is underway after two people were shot Sunday in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said it received a call of a shooting shortly before 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Serrano Avenue. There, two people were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals.

One person suffered critical injuries and the other person’s condition was described as unknown, according to LAPD.

Police said a man was detained in connection with the shooting, though he has not been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing. Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately clear.