Santa Monica

Downed power lines leave close to 600 Edison customers in the dark

It was not immediately known what caused the multiple power lines to fall.

By City News Service

Downed power lines temporarily shut down a street in Santa Monica on Saturday leaving close to 600 Southern California Edison customers in the dark until this evening, authorities said.

Multiple power lines were down on Montana Avenue from 11th Street to 14th Street, temporarily shutting down Montana Street, in both directions, from about 10:55 a.m. until about 11:55 a.m., according to City of Santa Monica X feed.

Southern California Edison reported two outages in the area -- one at 9:37 a.m. impacting 297 customers and another also at 9:37 a.m. impacting 298 customers, according to the utility's website.

Crews are at the scene, with an anticipation restoration time of 6:30 p.m. for both reported outages.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright City News Service

