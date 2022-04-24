Downtown Crash After Chase Leaves Three Injured, Including Two LAPD Officers

A collision at the end of a police pursuit in downtown Los Angeles left three people hurt including two Los Angeles police officers.
The crash happened on 1060 S. Main St. and was reported at 4:42 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
The officers and one civilian all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The trio were transported to a hospital for treatment, Stewart said. Two others declined treatment and transport to a hospital, she said.
The details of the crash were not immediately released.