Downtown Crash After Chase Leaves Three Injured, Including Two LAPD Officers

The officers and one civilian all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

A collision at the end of a police pursuit in downtown Los Angeles left three people hurt including two Los Angeles police officers.

The crash happened on 1060 S. Main St. and was reported at 4:42 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. 

The trio were transported to a hospital for treatment, Stewart said. Two others declined treatment and transport to a hospital, she said. 

The details of the crash were not immediately released.

