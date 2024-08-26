Downtown LA

Walls smashed in downtown LA Fashion District mall burglaries

Thieves ransacked several businesses in downtown LA's American Garment Center Mall.

By Karma Dickerson and Jonathan Lloyd

A hole was smashed in a wall during a burglary at a downtown Los Angeles business.
NBCLA

Walls were smashed and businesses were ransacked in burglaries over the weekend at several locations inside downtown Los Angeles' American Garment Center Mall.

The thieves apparently broke into one of the businesses inside the Fashion District mall, then tore through walls to access at least six others, store owners said. They left with cash, computers, merchandise, financial documents and other items, employees said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

It wasn't immediately clear when the crimes occurred, but the crimes were reported Monday to police. No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon.

Refresh this page for updates.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LACrime and CourtsDowntown Los Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us