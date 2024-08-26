Walls smashed in downtown LA Fashion District mall burglaries

Walls were smashed and businesses were ransacked in burglaries over the weekend at several locations inside downtown Los Angeles' American Garment Center Mall.

The thieves apparently broke into one of the businesses inside the Fashion District mall, then tore through walls to access at least six others, store owners said. They left with cash, computers, merchandise, financial documents and other items, employees said.

It wasn't immediately clear when the crimes occurred, but the crimes were reported Monday to police. No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon.

