1 dead, 6 hospitalized in possible drug overdose at downtown LA Men's Central Jail

One person is dead and at least six others are hospitalized following possible drug overdoses Tuesday at Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed several city fire vehicles, including an ambulance, and people in hazardous material suits in a parking lot at the jail.

The LAFD said the hazardous materials response was due to a white powder at the jail. Details about the substance were not immediately available.

One person died at the scene. The seven individuals ages 18 to 35, the LAFD said.