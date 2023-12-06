Dozens of RVs removed from Forest Lawn Drive in San Fernando Valley

Crews removed dozens of RVs Wednesday morning that have lined a stretch of road in the southern San Fernando Valley.

The RVs have been parked on both sides of Forest Lawn Drive near Griffith Park and the Forest Lawn Cemetery, just south of the Warner Bros. Studio lot. Video from NewsChopper4 showed crews clearing away RVs and items that piled up along the adjacent sidewalks.

About 40 people were believed to be living in the RVs. The people who lived in the RVs will be offered transitional housing placement and storage options, according to authorities.

The cleanup was part of a city and county plan to combat Los Angeles' homeless crisis. The LA County departments of health and mental health were part of the operation.

"This work is being done thanks to the power of partnerships," Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. "It’s proof that when the City and County of Los Angeles lock arms and work together, and engage supportive partners like the ones here today, we can tackle our homelessness crisis. We can do that work with compassion and by preserving the dignity of people experiencing homelessness."