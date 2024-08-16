Driver arrested after 73-year-old man is killed in Tarzana hit and run

A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tarzana, and a suspect was later arrested at his residence in Reseda, authorities said Friday.

The collision was reported at 11:20 p.m. Thursday and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to 19563 Ventura Blvd. south of the 101 Freeway. When they arrived, witnesses told police a suspect driving a dark sedan east on Ventura struck the man, who was walking outside of the crosswalk, and sped away from the scene, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

“A gray Honda Civic was traveling eastbound Ventura Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian who was walking across Ventura Boulevard east of Corbin Avenue,'' an LAPD statement said. “The pedestrian was thrown in an easterly direction before colliding with the roadway. The Honda continued eastbound failing to stop, identify self, or render aid as required by law.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

“Further investigation led ... detectives and West Valley Patrol Officers to locate the hit-and-run driver at his residence,'' the LAPD statement said. "He was detained pending further investigation. The hit-and-run vehicle was located abandoned not far from the scene of the collision.”

Nathon Jaimes, 18, of Reseda was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and- run causing death, and was held on $30,000 bail, the LAPD reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8020, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.