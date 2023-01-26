A driver is in custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old boy and his young brother earlier this month in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The crash on the morning of Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place killed Christopher Amaya-Pineda, 13, and Damian Amaya-Pineda, 18 months. Mother Debbie Amaya, who was driving, and their teenage sister were hospitalized after a silver four-door sedan traveling at high speed collided with the family's vehicle.

Details about the arrest were not immediately available. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

"The collision caused the victim vehicle to travel off the curb and collide with a parked vehicle," police said in a statement. "The victim vehicle was occupied by a 35-year-old mother with her three children: an 18-month-old boy, a 13-year- old boy, and a 16-year-old girl.''

Amaya was driving her two sons and daughter to their grandmother's house when they were hit by the Mercedes-Benz driver who went through a red light, police said. The driver left the scene after getting out of the car.

The driver likely suffered serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information on the case was urged to call the South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS. They also may use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.