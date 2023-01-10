Boy, 13, Dies After SLA Hit-and-Run That Also Critically Hurt Family

A 13-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run driver plowed into the vehicle carrying the teen, two siblings and their mother in South Los Angeles, police said Tuesday.

The crash in the area of Main Street and 11th Place happened Monday, when a man in a speeding Mercedes sedan barreled into the SUV the four family members were riding in. The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday that the 13-year-old was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

The crash also hurt the boy’s 35-year-old mother, 18-month-old brother and 16-year-old sister, the LAPD said. The mother and baby were in critical condition Tuesday.

Investigators had said Monday that the 13-year-old and his little brother needed CPR after going into cardiac arrest from the impact of the crash.

A witness told NBCLA that the Mercedes ran a red light through the intersection. The driver at first appeared remorseful, but then he took off, the witness said. "I've never seen somebody so heartless– to take off and leave like that," she said through tears.

Investigators said the man fled south toward 112th Street. They added that he is likely severely injured, and they were checking local hospitals to see if shows up. If he does, the investigators said he will likely be arrested for felony hit-and-run.

Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD Officer Gerald Chavarria s at 323-421-2500.