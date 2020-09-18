Driver Crashes Into Pomona House, Killing Woman Inside

A suspected drunken driver in a Chrysler PT Cruiser crashed into a house Thursday night, killing a woman inside the home in Pomona.

The crash was reported about 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Colony Drive, near South Hamilton Boulevard, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a car partially inside the house. The victim inside was trapped under the vehicle for at least 20 minutes and died at the scene.

Her husband identified her as 59-year-old Yolanda Bozonier.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said Cyril Bozonier Jr., the victim’s husband. “I’ll sit there and start thinking about my wife and how we were going to do this weekend, and I’ll start breaking out crying.”

Bozonier said his wife was likely getting ready for bed at the time. He had just arrived at work and, as usual, called to speak with her as he started his job, he said.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was traveling southbound on Hamilton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed into the house, police said.

The driver was identified only as a man in his early 30s. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and manslaughter, authorities said.