Rosemead

Driver Leaves Trail of Destruction After Crash in Rosemead

Deputies are still looking for the driver.

By Sydney Kalich

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Authorities are searching for a driver who left a trail of destruction in Rosemead after a crash Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened at Willard Ave. and Garvey Ave. at 1 a.m. The vehicle allegedly struck a tree, a pole, a building, a hydrant then another pole. After hitting the pole the car flipped over.

After the crash, the driver got out of the car and ran away, deputies said.

The vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen out of Arcadia. There were no injuries reported, deputies said. Deputies are still looking for the driver.

