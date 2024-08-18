Sylmar

Driver seriously injures CHP officer who was helping stalled vehicle on 5 Freeway

It is unclear if alcohol, drugs, or self-drive mode was a factor in the incident.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver is under investigation after striking a California Highway Patrol officer who was helping a stalled driver on a freeway in Sylmar.

According to CHP, the agency received multiple calls of a black Honda blocking the No. 3 lane of southbound 5 Freeway. As officers responded, they helped push the vehicle to the right shoulder of the freeway.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Another driver in a Tesla then struck one of the CHP officers, who suffered serious injuries due to the impact. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital by a patrol vehicle.

CHP said the driver of the Tesla stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with law enforcement. They were detained for further questioning.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It is unclear if alcohol, drugs, or self-drive mode was a factor in the incident.

This article tagged under:

Sylmar
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us