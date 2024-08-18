Driver seriously injures CHP officer who was helping stalled vehicle on 5 Freeway

A driver is under investigation after striking a California Highway Patrol officer who was helping a stalled driver on a freeway in Sylmar.

According to CHP, the agency received multiple calls of a black Honda blocking the No. 3 lane of southbound 5 Freeway. As officers responded, they helped push the vehicle to the right shoulder of the freeway.

Another driver in a Tesla then struck one of the CHP officers, who suffered serious injuries due to the impact. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital by a patrol vehicle.

CHP said the driver of the Tesla stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with law enforcement. They were detained for further questioning.

It is unclear if alcohol, drugs, or self-drive mode was a factor in the incident.