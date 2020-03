Authorities were pursuing the driver of a silver SUV leading a pursuit in the Agua Dulce area Wednesday.

The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

The driver continued to travel at 90 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and nearly hitting other cars.

The driver was last spotted heading north on the 14 Freeway just before 6 p.m.

Other details on the alleged crime were not available.

